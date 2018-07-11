This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ's Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Randall Savage.

The anticipated Democratic wave fizzled in Tuesday's general election, leaving many political hopefuls scratching their heads and wallowing in the wake.

For several weeks leading up to the off-year elections, many Democrats and some pollsters predicted a blue wave would sweep through the electorate and give Democrats control of the U.S. House and Senate.

They were half right.

Democrats made enough gains in the House to be the majority party when the new Congress convenes in January. In the Senate, however, returns show the GOP will increase the Republican majority from one to three or four seats.

The House results mirror the traditional power shifts in off-presidential election years. The sitting president's party usually loses seats in those cycles.

In weeks leading up to the election, President Trump visited several states to plug Republican candidates in tough races. He hoped his presence would kick them over the top, During a news conference at the White house Wednesday,Trump pointed out that candidates in the areas he visited won their races.

Trump also noted that candidates who rejected his offers to visit their districts and plug their campaigns either lost or didn't fare as well as expected.

Two days before Georgia's gubernatorial election, Trump held a rally in Macon to promote Republican Brian Kemp's candidacy.

Clinging to a thin lead Wednesday, the Kemp camp finally declared victory about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, saying it's time for Abrams to unite behind Kemp and help move Georgia forward.

Abrams, meanwhile, wasn't conceding the election. Her camp raised questions about the accuracy of absentee and provisional ballots. Abrams also left open the possibility of a legal challenge if evidence of impropriety is found.

While some questions remain in the gubernatorial race, Tuesday's election saw a decrease in the number of Republican representatives in Georgia's U.S. House of Representative numbers. There are 14 members of the House delegation, 10 Republicans and four Democrats.

Congresswoman Karen Handel holds Georgia's 6th congressional seat. Handel lost her re-election bid in Tuesday's general election, bowing to Democrat Lucy McBath who polled 159,268 votes to 156,396 for Handel.

This isn't the first time Handel and Kemp have crossed paths in Georgia elections. In 2009, Handel was serving as Georgia's Secretary of State, the position Kemp currently holds. Handel resigned the post to run for governor in the 2010 election.

Then governor Sonny Perdue appointed Kemp to Handel's vacated position. Kemp ran for the position and won in 2010. He won re-election in 2014.

Since the Secretary of State oversees Georgia elections, some - including Abrams - have suggested that Kemp should resign to eliminate any questions about a his creditable and a fair election.

Kemp remains in the office.

