This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ's Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Randall Savage.

Nothing brings out naysayers and prognosticators quicker than a world championship boxing match or a college football championship game.

Add a couple of Holyfields to the mix and there'll be an ear-biting slugger and a body-pounding runner grabbing headlines in the Peach State.

The latest episode in the Holyfield saga began last weekend when the universities of Alabama and Georgia officially won the right to play for the Southeastern Conference football championship this weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama with a 12-0 record is ranked the #1 team in the nation. Georgia at 11-1 is ranked fourth. The winner is assured of a berth in the national championship playoffs.

Georgia is anywhere from a 10- to 13-point underdog.

Evander Holyfield is looking forward to the upcoming contest. His son, Elijah Holyfield, has 896 rushing yards in 133 carries and seven touchdowns for the Dawgs. His stats rank him second among the Bulldog running backs.

The elder Holyfield was a famous boxer. He held championships in the heavy- and cruiser-weight divisions. He also accumulated 160 wins and 14 losses during his 17-year professional boxing career.

Holyfield attends most Georgia games to cheer for his son and the Dawgs. Although he doesn't offer advice to the football teams, he doesn't mind telling why pre-contest rankings don't matter to him.

In a recent newspaper article, Holyfield disclosed that his Mom gave him the best advice he ever received prior to his heavyweight championship bout with champion Mike Tyson.

Tyson was known as a street-fighting brawler who couldn't be beaten. He knocked out most opponents in less than five rounds. Tyson was a 25-1 favorite to beat Holyfield.

"Please don't get beat by a reputation," Holyfield said his Mom told him. "A lot of people lose because of what somebody told them."

Despite losing part of an ear from being bitten by Tyson, Holyfield didn't let the champ's reputation discourage him. Holyfield battered and beat Tyson throughout the contest and won the championship in the 11th round.

The infamous Tyson bite became the major topic after the fight. But what wasn't mentioned was that Holyfield himself once bit a boxing opponent during a semi-final bout at the Georgia Golden Gloves competition in Atlanta.

His victim was Jake Winters of Macon.

Years later after he'd retained his heavyweight title in a championship fight, Holyfield recalled the night he bit Winters.

"He knocked me down," Holyfield said. "I got up and swung at him, he grabbed me and I was trying to get loose. He wouldn't let me go, so I bit him on the shoulder."

Holyfield was penalized a point after he bit his opponent. Winters won the three-round fight with a unanimous decision.

Because of family commitments, Winters wasn't able to pursue a boxing career. He became an investment banker in Florida.

But Winters was the only boxer - amateur or professional - to knock Holyfield down.

"It's nothing spectacular," Winters later said. "It just solidified the fact that I know I should have been a world champion."

Winters died of cancer in November 2011 at age 49.

Evander Holyfield isn't expected to offer Elijah Holyfield or the Georgia football team any unsolicited advice prior to Saturday's championship game.

But Georgia fans would be delighted if Elijah Holyfield and the entire football team would somehow hear and heed his grandmother's advice to her son, Evander Holyfield. Pre-contest odds don't win heavyweight fights or championship football games.

"Please don't get beat by a reputation."

