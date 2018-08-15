This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ's Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Randall Savage.

It's somewhat established that the Fox & Friends morning show hosts catch the teenage giggles when discussing President Trump and his self-proclaimed achievements.

So it's surprising to hear Brian Kilmeade - one of the Fox & Friends daily worshippers at the Trump altar - abandon the temple and boldly proclaim that a former White House aide outfoxed the man with the keen wit and silver spoon.

Kilmeade was referring to Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former White House aide who retired Gen. John F. Kelly canned last year in the Situation Room. Kelly is the White House chief of staff.

Since her ouster, Omarosa's written a book titled "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."

Apparently, Trump wasn't pleased with Omarosa or her book. He vented his frustration with her in one of his daily tweets.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out," Trump tweeted. "Good work General John Kelly for quickly firing that dog!"

The president's outburst brought attention to Omarosa and the book. It also sparked criticism of Trump.

Some called him a racist while others scolded him for calling her a dog. Because of the outburst, criticism and scolding, Kilmeade joined the free for all.

"She has come out with a series of tapes, and in many ways seems to have outsmarted the president who has taken the bait and gone out and tweeted directly after her," Kilmeade said.

He and his two cohorts also attack national reporters for asking several questions about Omarosa's book during the daily press briefing.

Let's rehash the situation: Omarosa's book is published, and because it deals with Trump and the White House, she's getting an abundance of media attention.

Trump lashes out at Omarosa on Twitter, calling her a crying, crazed lowlife and a dog.

Some national reporters ask about the book and Omarosa during the daily press briefing.

It seems the daily Trump worshippers at Fox & Friends couldn't abandon the Trump temple too long.

