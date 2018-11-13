This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ's Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Randall Savage.

With suspense unfolding and the two main characters dangling like puppets on a string, the curtain has risen on the 2018 quadrennial rendition of a Georgia gubernatorial election.

A week after the election, Democrat Stacey Abrams, a former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, remains hopeful that the uncounted provisional and absentee ballots will boost her campaign enough to require a recount of the total votes or a runoff election.

Brian Kemp, her Republican opponent and recently resigned Secretary of State, has proclaimed victory. He says there aren't enough uncounted ballots left for her to overcome the deficit, which exceeds 20,000 and continues to rise.

Kemp's camp wants Abrams to concede and throw her support behind Kemp. But Abrams will have none of that. Instead of conceding, she's dug in her heels and her put faith in the pending legal action.

Federal lawsuits have been filed, alleging voter fraud and a a sprinkling of hanky-panky in the election. A judge is reviewing the complaints and has told state officials they can't certify the election totals before an upcoming ruling Friday.

This isn't the first time Georgia gubernatorial elections have raised eyebrows and caused head scratching across the Peach State.

How about the three governors controversy that sprang from the 1946 election? Do the names Eugene Talmadge, Ellis Arnall and Melvin E. Thompson sound familiar?

Talmadge, a Democrat when the Republican Party was so small it didn't bother to field a candidate, won his party's nomination for the fourth time. But his health wasn't good and his supporters feared he wouldn't live long enough to get through the general election.

If he survived through the general election, his supporters feared he might die before inauguration in January 1947. So the Talmadge brigade put a write-in candidate on the ballot. They thought if Eugene Talmadge died before inauguration, the general assembly would choose the write-in candidate for the position.

That write-in candidate was Herman Talmadge, son of Eugene Talmadge.

But Georgia's new state constitution caused a problem for the Democratic scheme. For the first time, the new constitution created the position of lieutenant governor who would become governor if the state's chief executive died while in office.

It didn't say what would happen if the governor-elect died before taking office.

So Melvin E. Thompson entered the picture. Thompson didn't care for the Talmadge crowd. He also felt that as the duly-elected lieutenant governor he should become governor. But the general assembly had other plans.

At the time, election results weren't certified until the general assembly convened and performed its certification duty. So when the assembly convened, its first order of business was to elect a governor. The Democrat-controlled body elected Herman Talmadge.

But Thompson felt he'd gotten the royal shaft and appealed the Talmadge decision to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the sitting governor - Ellis Arnall, insisted that the general assembly lacked authority to elect a governor. So Arnall decided he'd remain governor until the Georgia Supreme Court issued its ruling.

Talmadge would have none of that. He convinced some Georgia State troopers to help him change the locks on the governor's office and keep Arnall out of the Capitol. Arnall maintained an office in downtown Atlanta until the Supreme Court ruled in Thompson's favor.

Twenty years later, Lester Garfield Maddox Sr. moved to center stage in the controversial gubernatorial happenings.

Maddox was a populist Democrat and staunch segregationist. Instead of serving blacks in his popular restaurant called Pickrick, Maddox closed the business and put his black employees in the welfare lines.

In 1966, Maddox ran for governor as a Democrat. Two other Democrats were in the race as well, former Gov. Ellis Arnall and a state senator from Plains named Jimmy Carter. Arnall led the ticket, but he ended up in a runoff with Maddox.

Some Republicans voted in the Democratic primary, casting their ballots for Maddox. The GOP switchers felt their candidate, Howard "Bo" Callaway, would have a better chance of defeating Maddox in the general election.

The Arnall supporters would have none of that. So they got Arnall in the November election as a write-in candidate. Callaway won a plurality in the general election. But under election rules at the time, the general assembly was required to choose a governor when there wasn't a majority winner.

The assembly, still dominated by Democrats at the time, chose Maddox over Arnall, thereby putting a fellow who loved riding bicycles backwards in the governor's mansion for four years over the candidate who received the most votes.

At this writing, the 2018 outcome of the governor's race remains undecided. But in a historical context, it'll be hard pressed knock the three governors fracas or Arnall-Maddox episode out of the top two spots of controversial Georgia elections.

© 2018 WMAZ