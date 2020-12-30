'Be as cautious as you can': Fort Valley woman details her experience with COVID-19

Rosa Medina says she went and got tested after dealing with fatigue and body aches.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — As we see the COVID-19 numbers spike across the state, one woman here in Central Georgia says she's recovering after dealing with the virus.

Rosa Medina says she started feeling fatigued and having body aches last week, and her test results came back positive for COVID-19.

"I was one of those people that didn't think I would catch it because I was being cautious with it," said Medina.

She says her symptoms got worse from there.

"Started feeling lightheaded, very dizzy, and I started running fevers of 102-103," she said.

Medina says none of her family members tested positive, and she hasn't yet figured out how or where she got it.

"I work with people all the time, I handle money, and we work at a restaurant and I come in contact with a lot of people," said Medina.

She says she finally started feeling better on Monday, but she did have to spend her Christmas in bed and away from her family.

"It wasn't that awful because my family was here with me, but other than that, I think Christmas is family...so even though I was sick, I was getting a bit of TLC," she said.

Medina says although her symptoms are slowly going away, she still wants people to take it seriously. Especially people who have underlying conditions like she does.

"All I would say is be as cautious as you can. These symptoms are very harsh, they've been harsh on me because I am a diabetic," she said.

She says she will be going back to get tested in the next few days once she meets her 10-day quarantine mark that is required by the Department of Public Health.