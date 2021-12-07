'A variety for everyone': The Taco Shed plans to open second location

The target open date of the second location is between late July to the first week of August

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — You'll soon be able to get fresh tacos in two locations in Warner Robins!

The Taco Shed is expanding into a second restaurant on the other side of Warner Robins on Highway 96 and Lake Joy.

The Taco Shed was started in 2016 by owner Derrick Baas. He wanted to bring the tacos he was eating in California and Texas back to his hometown of Warner Robins.

"I wanted to do tacos because there is a wide variety of different ingredients and proteins and sauces and everything that you can use in tacos, so I knew that would be something that would be unique to this area," Baas said.

The Taco Shed currently offers 22 different tacos with hand-marinated chicken, steak and other fresh ingredients.

Many of the tacos are named after high schools and highways in the area such as Northside, McConnell, I-75 and Baas' favorite, 96.

Baas said the must-try taco is the J-STARS named after the J-STARS unit at Robins AFB. It's made with Korean steak and a siracha cream sauce.

It was a previous taco of the month, but was so popular it was upgraded to a permanent menu item.

July's taco is a a Cajun crawfish taco made with grilled crawfish, lettuce, black bean and corn guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and cajun butter sauce.

"We kind of have a variety for everyone," Baas said.

They will be offering their usual menu, as well as margaritas, at their new location. Currently, the Highway 96 location will only be open for dinner.

"We're kind of taken aback from the response that we get from the community. They really like the tacos. They really like the food. I think they can taste the freshness in the food and it's just totally unique to this area and I think that's why they gravitate towards here," Baas said.

They are hoping to be open near the end of July or in the first week of August.

Their current new hours are Tuesday - Friday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then 5-8 p.m. On Saturday, they are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.