Macon — A new event space will arrive in Macon soon.

"The Temple," formerly known as Al Sihah Shrine Temple, is under new management and the new owners have renovation plans for the building.

Renovations will include replacement of the storefront glass and aluminum doors with wood and glass double doors, a new semi-circular drive at the front entrance, a cigar bar and a rooftop kitchen. Epic Venues, the new owners based out of San Diego, Ca., believes that rooftop can bring big business.

"One secret hidden jewel of the building is this rooftop," said W.P. Rader of Epic Venues. "The rooftop is sitting here it has an ideal view of Rosa Park, which has a tremendous location to be located near an event space as well as the stadium and the city. So this is going to be turned into a really high end posh, where you can walk from inside to outside."

The building has a large parlor that can hold up to 800 people for larger events, but a smaller room upstairs will hold functions housing anywhere from 60 to 80 people.

"You’re going to see a lot of social events," Rader said. "Weddings, corporate events, a lot of city functions. [It will be] pretty much a social place, a place of energy, a place of dance, a place of rebirth."

Epic Venues said they can have their building ready and housing functions as soon as December.

