Water is key to keeping hydrated in the summer heat, but there are certain foods that can also kick hydration into high gear, too.

At Harp & Bowl LA Bistro in downtown Macon, people line up to grab something to sip on and get some relief from the heat.

Elizabeth Grimsley is a common customer.

"Every time I'm down here, I hop in and get this drink because I love it," said Grimsley with a green drink in hand.

She says it’s really appealing when the weather stays hot.

"It's cool and refreshing and on a hot day like this, it's perfect," Grimsley said.

Harp & Bowl owner Charlotte Ethridge says her smoothies have been a hot commodity and the fruit she uses is great fuel.

“Pomegranate juice has electrolytes in it, so it hydrates the body,” said Ethridge.

But fruits aren’t the only thing that will do the trick.

“Cucumber, celery and tomatoes,” said Ethridge.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, those vegetables contain more than 94 percent water.

One thing is flying off the shelves at Harp & Bowl – coconuts.

“We go through about 120 a week,” said Ethridge, “They are loaded with electrolytes.”

She spends a little extra time on her coconuts by fermenting them and turning them into coconut kefir.

Just as there are foods that can hydrate you, there are also some that can dehydrate you like coffee, fried foods high in sodium, and even asparagus.

It is still important, especially in the summer months, to drink the proper amount of water.

The rule of thumb for that is 8x8 – eight, 8 oz. glasses of water per day.

