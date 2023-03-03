'The Trial of Alex Murdaugh': Special episode of 48 Hours airs Saturday

The episode will follow the events of the trial and circumstances of the "dramatic and tragic story that has unraveled under a national spotlight."

MACON, Ga. — On Friday, a judge in South Carolina sentenced disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh to life in prison for the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

That decision came less that 24-hours after a jury found Murdaugh guilty of the crimes on Thursday evening.

It was a stunning fall for a man whose family held positions of power in the county for decades, according to the release from 48 Hours.

Murdaugh's fall from power will be highlighted in a special episode of 48 Hours that will air on Saturday, March 4, at 10 p.m.

The episode is titled “The Trial of Alex Murdaugh," and will follow the events of the trial and circumstances of the "dramatic and tragic story that has unraveled under a national spotlight."

48 Hours and CBS news correspondent Nikki Batiste will explore the life of the once prominent lawyer, and his involvement in the trial and circumstances leading up to the murders.

Lead prosecutor of the case, Creighton Waters, will sit down with Battiste and CBS News and be seen in his first one-on-one interview after the sentencing of Murdaugh.

This special episode of 48 Hours will pre-empt the episode “Kassandra’s Secret,” which was said to air this week but will air at a later date.