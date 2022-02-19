The Tubman Living Legends Tour gives maconites personal experience with important Black History figures

The purpose of the event was to give the audience a face to face experience with these figures.

MACON, Ga. — Maconites celebrated Black History Month by experiencing the lives of notable figures in African American history at the Tubman African American Museum.

The Tubman Living Legends Tour began at noon. It featured volunteers acting as as Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou and, of course, Harriet Tubman.

Volunteers also gave a speech, sang and told stories as their character in Black History.

Organizers say the event was also meant to give the community a taste of how rich African American culture truly is.