WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — While businesses across America are taking a hit during the COVID-19 epidemic, several entrepreneurs in Central Georgia are still open for business.

Many stores around the community have seen a significant drop in business due to COVID-19, but The Uniform Store remains open and continues to serve healthcare workers. The company is a local uniform supplier. These uniforms are what medical staff wear every day. The company continues to be a necessity to the medical staff, and owner Cedric Hamilton says his top priority is serving the first responders in this difficult time.

"We understand that this is a very serious virus that we're concerned with right now, and to continue to offer our uniforms to the healthcare front line is very important. We want to be able to be a fresh source for everybody on the front line," Hamilton said.

The Uniform Store is located at 1624 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

