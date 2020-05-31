ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is set to start phase one of three to reopen campuses next month.

In an email to faculty and staff, University president Jere Morehead said the university will start reopening June 15.

The university will open in three phases.

Phase one applies only to essential staff and supervisors. A staggered weekly schedule and the use of teleworking will be in place.

The email says those returning in phase one will ready the campus for those to follow in phase two and three.

The university is launching an educational campaign to make sure the community is aware of safety precautions taken by the school.

The full return of faculty, staff and students is set for August for the start of the fall semester.

"It will be up to vice presidents, deans, department heads, and directors to determine over the next two weeks those supervisors (including administrative faculty) who should return to campus in order to ensure the work environment they oversee and manage is compliant with health and safety guidelines," Morehead said.

UGA's health and medical experts helped to develop the plan and staff are continuing to make sure the campus is safe to return to.

