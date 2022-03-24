The Wonder Twinzz plan weekend book signing at Tubman Museum

This will be the first signing of their book titled "Mirrors," a story meant to tell kids that they are beautiful in their own skin.

MACON, Ga. — March is all about celebrating women, and these next two women aim to inspire kids to feel confident in who they are.

Latricia Gittens and Felicia Kim, The Wonder Twinzz, will make their way to downtown Macon Saturday to sign books for children at the Tubman Museum.

This will be the first signing of their book titled "Mirrors," a story meant to tell kids that they are beautiful in their own skin.

The Wonder Twinzz have gone to elementary schools across Central Georgia to read their book and share life stories. Now, they want to give children a personal message they can keep.

"The children are going to look forward to being inspired," said Latricia. "African-American sisters saying, 'You know what? If they can do it, so can we.'"