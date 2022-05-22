The Youth Dentistry of Macon offered free dental care for Sharing Smiles Day

Sharing Smiles Day is a volunteer event. It provided over 2,000 unisured patients across the country with free dental care.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Maconites got a free chance to enjoy a new smile.

The Youth Dentistry of Macon supported the Sharing Smiles Day by offering free dental care to families in need.

The program offered a standard teeth cleaning to uninsured parents and their children who may not be able to receive regular check ups.

Latanya Spaulding says she can't thank the Youth Dentistry enough for being so considering of the community.

"You need your teeth basically to eat. To chew food. Right? But also, because it makes you feel good. You don't realize how much your teeth builds your self esteem you know," she said.

