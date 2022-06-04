Theatre Macon announces 2022-23 show season

The theme for the season is Classically American; performances that speak to the heart of the American spirit.

MACON, Ga. — There are a host of live performances coming to Central Georgia this year, and Theatre Macon just announced the shows they'll be performing for the 2022-2023 season.

The theme? Classically American. The shows for next season will feature performances that speak to the heart of the American spirit.

“I thought it was very important to give kind of a uniting theme for everybody to get around because America is more than one specific thing, so it really gave us the opportunity to showcase -- through our season -- all of these different pieces of America... American history and different types of individuals and cultures that make up what America is and what we are so proud of,” said Artistic Director Richard Frazier.

Shows will feature household favorites like Love, Loss and What I Wore, Singing in the Rain, Miracle on 34th Street, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, and many others.

“So, really just a lot of different eclectic things. There’s something for everybody. There’s classics, there’s contemporary, edgy, safe, whatever you’re looking for. You should be able to find in our season next year,” he said.

Frazier has been doing theatre since he was a teenager and he says his favorite thing about being artistic director is getting to collaborate with other artists like himself.

“To me what makes community theatre is the community and giving that place for people to find their place and to get involved in the community,” he said.

This season was decided by Frazier after months of research and listening to musicals. Frazier says the decisions come after lots of thinking about what stories will resonate with the community.

“So many things are happening in the world right now, that giving us one central thing to bond over and really bringing the people here on our soil together, whether they’re here as visitors or citizens and really giving a place to unite individuals over these incredible works,” he said.

The 2022-2023 season begins in August with a production of 'Love, Loss and What I Wore.'

For a full list of showtimes for next season, you can check out Theatre Macon’s Youtube or Facebook page.

If you would like to buy tickets to a show or learn how you can get involved in a Theatre Macon production, check out their website.