Theatre Macon has a special place in Keith Brown's heart.

Brown was homeless for seven and a half years. Estranged from his daughters, sleeping under the bridge and battling alcoholism, Brown came to Macon's homeless shelter, Daybreak, for help.

"I have two daughters, and I drank real bad out here. They wouldn't let me come around [my grandchildren], because I wouldn't quit drinking," Brown said.

But last year, Brown hit a major milestone in his journey.

He was able to take his granddaughters to a play at Theatre Macon.

"That's the first time in six or seven years they let my grandkids stay with me by myself," Brown said. "Cause they knew I was getting better, they could see it. It was a great thing to spend some time with them that night."

Now, Theatre Macon is giving back to Daybreak.

They're hosting a special showing of "Mary Poppins" Thursday night, where all ticket sales will go to benefit the shelter.

"It's a great thing to do for Daybreak because Daybreak helps a lot of people. God knows they helped me a lot. I mean, when I didn't think I wasn't gonna get any help, they were always here for me," Brown said.

So far the fundraiser has raised nearly $2,000 in ticket sales and donations, with a total goal of $3,750.

Artistic Director Richard Frazier at Theatre Macon says they've been rehearsing for six weeks, and this charity show will be their final dress rehearsal before opening night on Friday.

"So Thursday night we kind of always tell the Daybreak audience it is a dress rehearsal, so if there are any issues, we will have to stop and things of that sort," Frazier said. "But normally, by that point in time the show just runs on its own, and so the cast is really looking forward to it."

This isn't the first time the two organizations have teamed up. The theatre hosted a benefit show last year for the shelter, and Frazier said the turnout was good.

"We're so excited to be working with Daybreak again, it's one of our favorite events of the year. They're so supportive of Macon, and what they do here in the community is so important, and we're just very blessed and very happy we can help them out in any way we can to help continue to support them to support the greater community," Frazier said.

As for Brown, now he has an apartment, a tv to watch shows on, but most importantly, his family.

"I've gotten my family back now. I go over to my youngest daughter's house all the time, my oldest daughter, I go over there all the time.... but that play started it," Brown said.

The benefit performance of "Mary Poppins" will be held Thursday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. at Theatre Macon's location on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online here.

You can also reserve tickets by calling (478)-216-9119 during the day or (478)-477-4571 during the evening.

Even if you can't make it to the show, you can still donate.

© 2018 WMAZ