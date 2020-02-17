MACON, Ga. — Theatre Macon has a rich history of performing big Broadway musicals, but over the last 30 years, they've also given kids a place to fall in love with theatre.

When they opened in 1986, Former Artistic Director Jim Crisp saw a gap in arts education in Macon.

"It was very evident that the public school system was abdicating their responsibility to teach and incorporate the arts in their programming," said Crisp.

So during their third season, he started the Youth Actors' Company with two teenagers. He gave Cindy Hill and Jonathan Killan full reign of the program and named them the artistic directors of YAC.

"I felt that we needed to create a company, an opportunity for kids, for young people, especially teenagers," said Crisp.

30 years and hundreds of kids later, it's still going strong.

"I'm amazed, I'm absolutely amazed," Crisp said, laughing.

He said they couldn't have done it without key players who helped with funding, directing, and music. Kids were driving from surrounding counties just to be a part of the program.

Now, under a slightly different name and new artistic director, they are getting ready for a whole new generation of kids to fall in love with theatre.

"We're building the next generation of theatre-goers and patrons and arts lovers, and also well-rounded people who work to give back to their community," said Richard Frazier, Theatre Macon's current Artistic Director.

He said part of moving YAC into the future will be to incorporate theatre education and classes into the program.

Frazier is celebrating the milestone by bringing in past and present YAC actors for the 30th Anniversary Follies, opening Friday the 21st.

"What we're trying to do is merge the past and the present," he said. "The future of YAC is unlimited. There are so many directions we are going."

Grey Henson, one of the many YAC alumni and current Broadway performer, says the program changed his life.

"It meant family and home and freedom to me, and that's where I fell in love with performing," he said, in a video testimonial shared by the theatre.

But, Crisp said the program is about more than just training future performers.

"On the one hand, training some future theatre professionals, but we also were exposing a lot of young people to an experience they wouldn't have gotten anywhere else," Crisp said.

Crisp said it's also about learning how to be dependable, a team player, and being a part of something bigger than themselves.

"Making them better people, better citizens, better problem solvers, more creative thinkers. That’s what the arts do," he said.

He said there have been times when it would have been easier to let the program go, but the community wouldn't have been the same if they did.

He remembers kids and performances all the way back to the beginning, but one that stands out is the first student performance in Georgia of Les Miserables in 2003.

"It was a spectacular production. It was an amazing summer for those 60 kids," he remembered.

When he started the program, it was known as the Youth Actors' Company. Now, it's the Youth Artists' Company, to incorporate all of the work the kids do behind the scenes too.

Crisp said when they opened the theatre all those years ago, they had no money, no place to rehearse, and no place to perform. Now, he said they own their building, have no debt, and their endowment is approaching $1 million.

"How many non-profit arts organizations can say that?" he said.

He said none of that would be possible without the incredible support of the community. The YAC 30th Anniversary Follies performance runs February 21 through March 1.

RELATED: Bands compete in 'Bragg Jamuary' battle

RELATED: Theatre Macon presents 'Elf the Musical'

RELATED: 13WMAZ Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones guest stars as 'Mother Ginger' in the Nutcracker

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.