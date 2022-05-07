Theatre Macon's 'SpongeBob the Musical' to benefit Daybreak shelter

MACON, Ga. — Everyone's favorite sponge is coming to Macon in musical fashion.
"SpongeBob the Musical" is coming to Theatre Macon starting Thursday.
The performance is scheduled to be in town until the July 23, but opening night is special.
All the money made opening night will go to Daybreak, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people experiencing homelessness.
Sister Teresa Sullivan, the director of Daybreak, says the musical fits right into their mission.
"When I first heard 'SpongeBob,' a lot of people say, 'Why SpongeBob?' said Sister Sullivan. "Well, SpongeBob is about being a community. That's what we try to be here at Daybreak, a community that's open to everyone."
Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $25. The show will also contain songs by Yolanda Adams and Tom Petty.
For information on tickets, call 478-216-9119 or email daybreak@depaulusa.org.