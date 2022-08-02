'There is still hope': Former Gray firefighter fights crime as Macon-Bibb County pastor

Pastor David Barber travels to crime scenes to pray over them and provide healing.

MACON, Ga. — A former City of Gray firefighter is now fighting crime in Macon through prayer and service.

David Barber is a pastor at Word Up Ministries in Macon-Bibb County, and when he is not working his day job or preaching during one of his services, he is preaching at a crime scene.

"I come to serve the people, come to change the atmosphere. The main thing that inspires me is my religious background. I want for people to know there is still hope," Barber stated.

The pastor is no stranger to service.

Before he began his ministry in Macon, he served as a firefighter for two years in the City of Gray.

Barber says he wanted to help families, like the time he saw a woman's home burn down and asked to pray with her.

Then, in 2011, his father passed the torch down to him to begin his preaching journey.

Now, as he travels to each crime scene, Barber says his aim is to show people that there is still hope and joy, even during times of tragedy.

His main goal is to get all the church leaders to come together to help provide guidance, especially during hard times.