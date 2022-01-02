'There needs to be a lot of questions answered': Stormwater fees cause headaches for Macon businesses

Macon business owner is frustrated and shocked by the cost of his new water bill, but there is help for that.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority (MWA) added a new stormwater fee to its bill this year. This shocked some customers when they saw their January water bill.

Monday, 13WMAZ told you about a Macon pastor who said some churches won't be able to pay.

"I don't think the people of Macon and Bibb County have sat down and thought about this," said Jim Davis, owner of T. Lynn Davis Realty and Auction Co., Incorporated.

Davis received a letter on November 12 that said starting January 1, property owners whose land contribute more storm runoff will pay more than others. That means bigger bills for companies with parking lots or large properties. Macon Water Authority Executive Director Joey Leverette said that the money will be used to help Bibb County prevent flooding.

"The fee's not just for maintaining pipes. We have a levee system here in Macon -- most people aren't aware of that. We also do quality water monitoring. A huge part of the fee goes for street sweeping," said Leverette.

That's because cleaner streets should prevent storm drains from clogging and flooding.

In the letter, MWA told Davis he would pay $4.99 per square footage of property. That means for his five acres of land, it will cost him about $480 a month, which is almost $6,000 a year.

"There needs to be some transparency," said Davis

MWA is partnering with the Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) to help low-income households with their water bill starting February 4, 2022 at 5 p.m.

"Call or go online and then reserve a slot for this, and they can receive up to $200 or $300 on their water bill," said Nequana Stevens of EOC.

But all Davis wants is some clarity about his bill.

"There needs to be a lot of questions answered it looks to me like," said Davis.