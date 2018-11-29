A Houston County woman is now looking for a place to call home for the time being after an early morning fire on Thursday.

"I woke up to my smoke detector going and I got my fire extinguisher," Deborah Wall said. "I keep them all over the house, and went out toward the kitchen and saw smoke in the kitchen, no flames, and then there was a loud pop, so I threw my fire extinguisher down and I ran."

According to Houston County's deputy chief investigator the fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Gilchrist Street.

Wall lost her brand new car to the flames that sparked in her garage. The rest of the house suffered bad smoke damage.

The house isn't a total loss, but Wall says it was really difficult to get out of the house once the fire started.

"I took the shower curtain and rod down, and put the rod across the base of the window and somehow got out of the window and used the shower curtain to help me get down," she said.

No one was harmed during the fire. Investigators are still working to find out its cause.

