Warner Robins Planning and Zoning is hosting a public hearing on Tuesday, January 12, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Discussion is underway on whether to rezone part of the Northlake subdivision in Warner Robins to build a 240-unit apartment project.

Matthew Reis has lived in the Northlake subdivision for 23 years. He worries about the amount of traffic this may bring.

"We have a well-established neighborhood with the opportunity to add value to the area, and this type of project, in my opinion, would suit a main road like North Houston instead of a road deep inside a residential neighborhood," said Reis.

Tammy Brinkley has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years. She worries about the possible impact on property value and more.

"I'm concerned about the trash and littering, because we have a nuisance -- the amount of trash every weekday we have to clean up after already," said Brinkley.

Marvin Peavy owns MHPJR, LLC, the company that submitted the application to rezone 14.69 acres. He says this could benefit the area.

"It's just going to bring more housing for the families that are going to be needing it. There's new ball fields in the area, they're going up. There's just like the need for apartment complexes and there's a need for housing," said Peavy.