'There's something we must do': People of Warner Robins concerned after third shooting in 48 hours

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says so far, there have been seven homicides in the city this year.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After three shootings claimed three lives in less than 48 hours, people around the city of Warner Robins say something must be done.

"Every one of them, I want to save every one of them and I know that's not possible at times, but that's my job and that's what I want to do," Don Hudson said.

Hudson spends time in his community coaching and mentoring young boys.

After the shootings at Cru Lounge, the 7 Star Food Mart, and Thomas Boulevard, he believes it's important more now than ever to return to community.

"There's something we must do. If we don't, it’s going to continue to happen. You can’t just look at yours, you have to look at the ones close by and the ones around and try to do all you can to help them all because that's the bottom line," he said.

Warner Robins Councilman Derek Mack says mayor and council were out of town when the news broke of recent shootings, but hearing of the string of violence means there is a problem.

"There is an imminent threat on our society, and we want to curb that violence with a zero tolerance measure by any means necessary -- that's how I feel about it," he said.

Mack believes stopping the violence falls on everyone in the community.

"It shouldn't be the police officer's job to manage people’s emotions, but the citizens in our city should assist with policing the streets. It takes a village to curb violence," Mack said.