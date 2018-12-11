Brian Kemp’s campaign slammed Stacey Abrams’ latest move in the Georgia governor’s race as ‘shameful’ and ‘desperate’ Monday morning.

Those words come as the Abrams campaign filed a federal lawsuit Sunday against Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden and the Board of Elections offices in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

"It's incredibly shameful that liberal lawyers are doubling down on lawsuits desperately trying to create more votes for Stacey Abrams. They don't want to win this election. They are trying to steal it," said a written release from Kemp's campaign.

While the suit specifically names those two counties, it also asserts claims against a class of defendants comprised of various Superintendents and Boards of Elections in every county (159) in the State of Georgia.

The Abrams campaign says they discovered around 5,000 uncounted votes on Saturday and claim there are errors in election data statewide.

A written response from Kemp's communications director Ryan Mahoney said,"Stacey Abrams and her radical backers have moved from desperation to delusion. On Saturday, military, overseas, and provisional ballots were reported throughout Georgia. The counts are in line with publicly available tracking reports. This is not breaking news and does not change the math. Stacey Abrams lost and her concession is long overdue."

The suit seeks two types of "declaratory and injunctive" relief.

The first is to seek acceptance of certain absentee ballots-- specifically to restore the votes of at least 1,095 qualified electors in Gwinnett County who properly submitted absentee ballots by November 6, 2018 and had them arbitrarily and unlawfully rejected by Gwinnett due to missing or insufficient information requested in the elector oath.

The second injunctive relief relates to provisional ballots. The Abrams campaign is requesting that counties be allowed to accept and verify provisional ballots until November 14, 2018 at 5:00pm.

The campaign said the race is still too close to call and that the Secretary of State's numbers cannot be trusted.

Looking forward, the campaign said they want every vote counted and the process not to be rushed.

Despite Kemp declaring victory and Governor Deal declaring him the winner, the election has not been called after almost a week of back and forth between the two campaigns.

