'I try to believe in all my students': Monroe County educator named District Teacher of the Year

FORSYTH, Ga. — Amanda Holloway is a fourth grade English teacher at Katherine B. Sutton Elementary. Thursday night, she was named Monroe County's District Teacher of the Year, winning a free Chevy Tahoe for a year, gas card, and travel gift card, but she says the most rewarding gift is the relationships she's made.

"Complete shock and [I] felt very humbled," Holloway said, reacting to winning Monroe County's award, but some former students weren’t surprised at all.

K.B. Sutton's new principal Christina Chapman says she’s observed Holloway's classrooms and she shows all the qualities of a wonderful teacher.

“She cares more about educating the whole child. She not just concerned with academics. She’s concerned with how they are growing as little individuals and making them better people,” Chapman adds.

Holloway says she learned how to be an effective teacher from her personal experience as a student.

“I was a child that struggled in school, so I think that’s why it’s so important to build those relationships like my teachers did. They believed in me, and so I try to believe in all of my students,” she explains.

But Mrs. Holloway says the best part of the job are the relationships she forms, and she hopes to continue to build strong relationships in the new school year.

“That’s the most important. Without that, I don’t think you can be effective as a teacher,” said Holloway.

It was also hard keeping connected during the school year in the COVID-19 pandemic, but many of her students still keep in touch.

“I never give my cellphone out, but I did that year because I was so worried. They text me, and even last night, they sent a little group text saying, 'Congratulations,'”