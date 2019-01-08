MACON, Ga. — Dublin's mayor and city council are set to vote this week on whether to implement a panhandling ordinance. Some downtown Macon restaurants said panhandling hurt business, so the county implemented an ordinance more than a decade ago to help. Now, Dublin may follow suit.

Victoria Smith meets a lot of new customers while working in a downtown Dublin boutique. She says some panhandlers also make their way into the store.

"People just walk up to us while we are outside. They'll come in the store and ask for money and if they can clean up, if they can do chores, and they bother customers and ask them for money," said Smith.

Dublin City Attorney Joshua Powell told 13WMAZ the city has gotten complaints over the years about panhandlers from shoppers and business owners. The city's government plans to vote on a proposed ordinance that would regulate panhandling, begging, and charitable and political solicitation.

While city officials say they recognize free speech rights for all citizens, they say they want to protect people from "intimidating conduct, threats, and harassment that stem from certain types of abusive solicitation."

The ordinance says someone can't panhandle within 20 feet of an ATM or a financial institution like a bank, credit union, or finance company with an ATM.

Joshua Smith works at Domino's downtown and says he's seen aggressive panhandlers before and hopes the ordinance will cut down on that behavior.

"It's just becoming a huge inconvenience for everybody throughout the town. We want them to be able to do what they need and get what they need, but at the same time, we don't want to be stuck without our peace of mind and safety," said Joshua.

The ordinance would also restrict panhandling in areas with heightened public safety concerns like certain streets and highways.

If the city votes to adopt the ordinance, Powell says violators could face a misdemeanor with up to 12 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

"I hope it does makes a difference," said Smith.

The proposed ordinance would restrict panhandling during certain times of the day. For example, they can't ask for money within 20 feet of a public parking lot between dusk and dawn.

The vote is scheduled for Thursday 12:30 p.m. in Dublin City Hall. The public is invited to voice their concerns.

RELATED: 'We've had a lot of terrors going on:' Dublin community marches to stop violence

RELATED: Documents: Valmiera Glass owes the city of Dublin, other businesses money