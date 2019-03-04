MACON, Ga. — People at Fort Valley State University took time Tuesday night to celebrate the lives of two students who died in a car wreck Saturday night. Sabrina Burse was at the school for the memorial service to see how they are keeping their memory alive.

More than 100 people met at the C.W. Pettigrew Center for a candlelight vigil in honor of 20-year-old Precious Waters and 19-year-old Kearsten Robinson. Student Tyler Penland says life is too short.

"Even though we are young, this does not exclude us from facing death. It is our job to live life to the fullest," said Penland.

Both girls were involved in the school's dance organization called PHASES. Other members and people who knew them spoke about the impact they left on the community.

"They brought joy to people. They were happy," said Kennedy Russell.

Tears, hugs, and even laughter filled the air as family and friends shared memories about the girls. Waters was an elementary education and special education major and Robinson studied biology. Penland says he hopes the vigil gives people comfort.

"Well, one thing we can take from this as it relates to moving forward is simply supporting each other," said Penland.

Guests said they released balloons in the direction of Heaven where they believed the girls were watching over them. Both students were expected to graduate in 2021.

The Georgia State Patrol says the car driven by Precious Waters crossed the center line and hit an 18-wheeler driven by Georgia Harris of Macon. Harris also died in the accident.