Some Laurens County folks spotted a large rattlesnake near a grassy area. Now, people on social media are worried it could harm their pets. Sabrina Burse spoke to the Department of Natural Resources to find out how dangerous those snakes are.

Janie Lastinger posted a picture of an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake in Laurens County. Adrienne Meeks commented under the post saying,"It's going to eat someone's pet."

Todd Schneider with the Department of Natural Resources says the venomous rattlesnake is about five feet and weigh between eight pounds and and 12 pounds.

"They could eat a small pet or a cat or a small dog, and they may pursue one," said Schneider.

He says it's unlikely that will happen because snakes don't usually bite or eat animals unless they are provoked.

"If you kick one or step on one, they may strike. They are only defensive. They are not charging after people," said Schneider.

He suggests getting rid of things like debris, brush piles, and old cars in your yard.

Wylie Evangline has a close bond with her dog. She says she'll do whatever is takes to protect him.

"I would just do my best to keep the yard fenced in and make sure there wasn't a risk," said Evangline.

Schneider says he's heard of cases where some dogs are fatally bitten in the head, but says it's not common. He says snakes typically eat mice, small rabbits, and birds.

"They're really interesting creatures. A lot of them are beautifully-colored and they provide a lot of services for us. They keep a lot of rodents and mice at bay," said Schneider.

He says you won't see the diamondback rattlesnake in counties like Bibb County or Houston County. Copperhead snakes are seen more often in those areas. Schneider says the copperhead bite is the most common in the state. He says most of the snakes in Georgia are nonvenomous.

