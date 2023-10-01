'Being treated unfairly': Vineville Christian Tower tenants unable to come home after flooding

For the past two weeks, tenants have been living in hotels or with family, and there's no word on when they can move back into the apartment.

MACON, Ga. — On Christmas Day, we reported Vineville Christian Towers evacuated almost 55 residents because an exposed pipe burst. With the help of Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Coroner Leon Jones, they moved those people to two different hotels in Macon.

Since we first reported, we have tried to talk with management about the issue but they declined to speak with a 13WMAZ reporter. Residents like Frances Cain and Linda Mauldin want to come home.

Frances Cain was spending Christmas with her sister, Linda Helman, when she got a call from a friend that the apartment had flooded. Cain only had three outfits with her and that's all she's worn for three weeks.

Cain reached out to the management to see if she could get more clothes but didn't hear from them for two weeks. When someone finally called her, they told her they were moving her to a different unit and they didn't know when she could come back. Helman says the city should do something about it.

"This is a city problem, they need to fix it. They need to let the residents know they can go back home. I feel that they're being treated unfairly because they're not knowing anything. Nobody is telling them anything," Helman said.

While Cain and Helman have become sisters-turned-roommates, Cain misses her personal space.

"I just sort of been dormant here in my sister's apartment with her," Cain said.

Mauldin has lived with the towers for almost seven years. She has been living in the hotel the apartment provided since Christmas Day. She says living at the hotel is good, but like Cain, she's ready to go home.

"They don't know for sure. The coordinators that were down there, they don't know for sure," Mauldin said.