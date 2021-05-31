'They don't get enough respect': Macon funeral home honors fallen military veterans

MACON, Georgia — Although many Memorial Day ceremonies were canceled due to the pandemic, some Central Georgians did gather to remember our fallen veterans in person.
In Macon-Bibb County, Sardis-Heard Funerals & Cremation Center on Houston Road held a Memorial Day Event with a twist -- a General George S. Patton impersonator.
They also honored each branch of the military by playing their respective anthem.
Bobby Nicholson says they want start a Memorial Day tradition of slowing down to remember those we've loved and lost
"I want people just to look around and next time they see somebody that's in military dress to just go up and thank them," Nicholson said. "I mean, literally, they're willing to die for me and for you. They don't get enough respect. They need to be thanked, because without that, we don't have our freedom."
Nicholson says the center plans to have the ceremony annually from now on.