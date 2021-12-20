'They don't have a safe place to walk': Bibb County records 15 pedestrian deaths in 2021

Friday evening, a car hit Broderick Linder on Gray Highway. He died at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

MACON, Ga. — 15 pedestrians have died on Macon-Bibb roads so far this year.

That's according to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

He says that is above the 11 or so deaths the county averaged during the past few years.

We explain what Bibb's Pedestrian Safety Review Board is working on, and we have more details about the victim of the county's latest pedestrian-related death.

Bibb County's pedestrian review board started in October 2015.

It consists of 14 members, including traffic engineers, government employees, and everyday people who live here.

They meet once a month to discuss ways to keep pedestrians safe, but the county continues seeing fatal accidents.

Gray Highway's traffic flows like a river.

More than likely, you'll see semis, cars, and U-Hauls, but every now and again, you'll see a pedestrian crossing all lanes of traffic.

Kim Kohlmayer owns AA Action Fence Company. One of her longest employees, 63-year-old Broderick Jerome Linder, was the county's latest pedestrian victim.

Friday evening, a car hit Linder on Gray Highway. He died at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Kohlmayer said, "It didn't matter what time he would need to leave to walk to catch the bus, he would always be on time, and when you go down Shurling, there was a BP station, and that's where he would catch the bus at. He would get dropped off there and he would walk home from there, and then the Roses is where he did his shopping. That was our fear. To say it wasn't would be a lie."

According to Pedestrian Review Board member Charise Stephens, because of "Macon-Bibb County's high pedestrian fatality rate," the board completes walking audits around the county, provides light green wristbands for pedestrians, and looks for potential projects where they can spend sales tax money to save lives.

Stephens said, "I haven't heard anything about a walking bridge, but it might be something we can talk about and advocate for, but currently, no."

Lee Martin Senior also drives on Gray Highway.

"They don't have a safe place to walk. The problem is not the pedestrian, the problem is speed," Martin Senior said.

Kohlmayer said, "So many people don't have vehicles. Transportation is a hard thing to afford. Sometimes, they just can't budget that."

Stephens did not mention a current specific project, but in the past, they've launched education campaigns, and have gotten medians raised on roads to slow the traffic.

13WMAZ also spoke with Bibb County Lieutenant Scott Davis. He says there are laws in place to protect both pedestrians and motorists, but he asks people to respect each other on the roadway.

The pedestrian review board meets on January 18 at 10 a.m. at Macon City Hall.