'They get their moment': Houston County to see pageant for young girls with disabilities

The goal is to raise $6,500 to give back to the Houston County Special Olympics

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In Houston County, a pageant is putting young girls with special needs front-and-center.

This weekend, 2 of 16 girls will be crowned, but it's more about the experience than the title.

By this time on Saturday, Keri Morris will put on her brand new dress.

"It’s sparkly," she described.

She’ll put on brand new shoes and take center stage in the Miss Sweetheart of Houston County Pageant.

"I feel like Queen Elsa," Keri said.

It won’t be just her -- 16 of Houston County's young girls with disabilities will have their opportunity to shine.

“They get their moment in their dress and it's just a new experience," Molly Brown smiled.

Brown goes to Veterans High School. She knows her way around a stage as the reigning Miss Warner Robins Outstanding Teen, but now she can add host and pageant creator to her list of titles.

"I was selected to be on the state Superintendent Advisory Council and I was asked to come up with a service project to benefit a child-benefiting organization in my community," she said as she explained the idea.

From there, Miss Sweetheart was born.

While some may shy away from working with those with special needs, she says it's helping her grow.

“These kids have taught me more about myself, more about my communication styles, my leadership styles and it's always a new fun surprise every day," she said.

The pageant will be just like any other. The girls have practice, an opening number, optional talent, spirit wear, and even a round with questions.

"Of course, it’s something I love, but now, I get to see the love that I have for this go out to these kids as well because they don’t get these opportunities as much. The pageant stage is not the most accommodating place in the world," she said.

But of course, Brown says it's bigger than the crown.

“A lot of them, their parents have said, 'This will help her come out of her comfort zone, this will really get her excited, this will teach her this,'" Brown explained.

If you ask Keri, it seems to be working.

“I feel excited," Morris said.

“Overall, I just want everyone to get their moment to shine," Brown said.