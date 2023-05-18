Macon neighbors concerned after Bloomfield Center pool closes for 2nd year

Macon-Bibb officials say it's due to a damaged pump that can't be repaired before pool season starts. Neighbors say it's disappointing

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A day by the pool in the summer is the perfect way to let your worries drift away.

However, some neighbors near Bloomfield Community Center are more concerned that the pool is closed for a second year.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha dives into why and what folks have to say about it.

Macon-Bibb officials tell us that they were going to open the pool this year, but damage to a pump was too severe to fix before pool season.

Folks in the neighborhood say they're disappointed.

"It's sad because they have nowhere to go,” says Samarria White.

White lives within walking distance from the pool.

In the four years she's lived here, "It has locks on it and it's never open,” she explains.

White says a lot of kids live in the neighborhood and having a pool gives them something to do.

“Have activities, hang out with their friends,” she says.

Now, White says she has to take her three kids elsewhere like parks around Napier Avenue or Amerson River Park.

“That's at least 10-15 minutes away when I can literally walk up the street with my kids,” White says.

“There's very few spots to go to now that you can feel safe,” says Ann Pitts. She lives across the street from the pool, and played at the park as a kid.

“I took my kids there, and now I have taken their children there.”

Pitts says because the pool is closed, she takes her grandchild to one on Log Cabin Drive.

She's even bought a pool to use at home.

“There's nowhere to go, and I like to do this stuff, too,” Pitts explains. “One year at a time, I brought stuff home."

Pitts says having a pool teaches kids valuable skills.

“Do you know how many children do not know how to swim because the pools are closed? My granddaughter would love to swim the length instead of circle in a pool, and be able to interact with other children, learn stuff from them, and they learn stuff from her. It'd be great to see potential for children."

Bibb County Manager Keith Moffett told commissioners this week that the pool has had leaks since last year.

“We looked at a pump and it had a leak in it so Bloomfield will not be open,” he says.

In a statement, Recreation Director Robert Walker says they're not sure when new parts will arrive to fix it.

White says the city should've been more proactive.

“It does make me feel pretty sad because I feel like we're not a necessity, and we're not as important as other parts of the town,” she explains. “I just really hope they get it together and they fix this issue so our kids can have somewhere to play.”