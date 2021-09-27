Investigators in Macon are still looking for the driver that ran down a motorcyclist and left him dying in the street.

MACON, Ga. — Investigators in Macon are still looking for the driver that ran down a motorcyclist on Log Cabin Drive and left him dying in the street. They believe the driver was possibly in a black Chrysler 300.

The accident left a hole in one family, while the Brotherhood of Riders Across Central Georgia said it's a danger they deal with too often.

The man who died is David Kitchens Junior. His sister, Dawn Kelley, said the person who hit him needs to own up, "Because he was a person and they don't know what his family or who his family was. They don't know nothing about him, and to hit him and to just keep going like that, I don't understand," said Kelley.

James Jenkins worked as a motor officer for nine years. He said he's seen a lot of fatality accidents in that time.

"Oftentimes it's people that are distracted. Oftentimes it is people that are impaired, and nowadays, it's not just being impaired by alcohol, it's also being impaired by drugs, whether it be prescription drugs or illegal drugs," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said when a driver leaves, it makes things worse.

"It's definitely sad, and we definitely have to ask the motoring public to make sure they're responsible for their actions, and in the event that there is an accident, that they take responsibility and come forward," said Jenkins.

Motorcycle rider Paul Minock said many accidents are avoidable.

"From what I've seen -- I've been riding for 35 years -- it's usually the other people who don't see the motorcyclist or respect the motorcyclist," Minock.

Kelley said her brother would do anything for anyone. She said he was on the way to help out an older friend when the driver hit him and drove off.

"They need to be accountable for what they did. If it was an accident, they would have stopped is how I feel about it. I feel like they were doing something wrong or they would have stopped," said Kelley.

She said it's time for the person who hit him to do the right thing.