'They took my baby before he could begin his own life': A mother's plea after Macon's latest homicide

Devaun Patton's death marks the 32nd homicide in Bibb County this year

MACON, Ga. — Family members came together to remember Devaun Patton on Monday.

The 16-year-old was shot and killed during a fight at the Rocky Creek Road Family Dollar last Friday.

Patton's death marks the 32nd homicide in Bibb County this year.

Patton's mom, Latoya Alston, says her son was a caring young man that would have done anything for his family. Alston says he left this Earth too soon.

"They took my baby before he could begin his own life," Alston said.

She says her son just wanted to make friends.

"He just wanted to be accepted," Alston said.

Latoya Alston says her son was bullied, but always kept love in his heart for everyone.

"They took my firstborn from me, I can never repay him," Alston said.

She says Patton was all about family and that he loved his mom and siblings unconditionally.

"And he was misunderstood, he just wanted people to give him a chance, to see he was cool," Alston said.

Patton was shot in the abdomen and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Deputies say fighting in the parking lot escalated to gunfire.

"Macon needs to do better, and get something for these kids to do," Alston said.

Alston is calling on Macon to stop the senseless killing so another mother doesn't have to grieve.

"I'm angry because I got seven kids, and the head of the pack was taken away from me," Alston said.

