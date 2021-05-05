Family members say the couple was married for 11 years.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police say just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, they received at call from a man who told him he shot his wife and needed help.

Officers found both Timothy and Katherine Price dead from gunshot wounds.

Timothy Price's nephew Caleb Miles, 19, says his family is in shock. When he got to the scene Tuesday, he was devastated.

Miles says his mom woke him up Tuesday morning saying she had to rush to his uncle's house, so he went along.

"I see a lot of police and stuff and I'm just like, 'What was going on?' because it was no bad relationship and I never heard anything bad about their relationship, or something like this was going on, so I'm just like, lost -- I'm trying to figure out what's going on," said Miles.

41-year-old Timothy Price owned a truck company and drove 18-wheelers. He previously worked at Frito Lay.

36-year-old Katherine Price worked at Robins Air Force Base for the 116th Air Control Wing.

Family members say the couple was been married for 11 years. They have three children and were members of Fellowship Bible Baptist Church.

"Right now, it's just shocking, like we never expected nothing like this. It feels like something you read in a book or like see in a movie or something like that, so for something like that to happen so close, it's just... everybody's lost right now," said Miles.

GBI Special Agent in charge Todd Crosby says this case is not being ruled as a murder-suicide at this time.

"If we go to a death investigation, we don't go in with a preconceived notion -- 'Oh, this was a murder-suicide,' we work everything like it's a murder until we can prove it's not a murder, and it may be a suicide," said Crosby. "It might be a natural, it may be accidental, but we're not gonna call it until after the autopsy is done, and then to all our investigative acts have been completed, all our evidence has been processed."

Miles says he grew up with the Price family because they treated him like their own.

"I'll always remember him as like that father figure, like always looking out. Even though I wasn't his child and he had his own family, he always looked out for me, and Kat, bringing me in like I was just one of their own. She just treated everybody like family. They were just always good to people," said Miles.