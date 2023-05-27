'They were so loved': Fort Valley friends & family remember two brothers killed in 2019

Kevin and Cedric Kind were both shot and killed in Fitzgerald, just minutes apart from each other. Loved ones say they still don't have answers to who killed them

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It's been nearly four years since two brothers were killed in South Georgia.

On July 13th, 2019, brothers Kevin and Cedric Kind were both shot and killed on the same day, only a couple of streets away from each other.

Friends and family of the brothers say they still have no answers to how they were killed.

To keep their memory alive, friends are putting together a fundraiser Sunday evening.

Childhood friend Bernard Baker says their deaths still shock and confuse him.

“We have people that's in pain, you know, for the rest of their lives,” Baker says.

He's known both brothers since elementary school.

“It went past friendship. It was a brotherhood; we looked out for each other, he explains.

Baker says Kevin was a go-getter, friendly, and loved his mother. Cedric was quiet, kind, and loved his kids and family.

Baker says he and Kevin even wanted to open a restaurant together.

“He would always love to grill and just bring people together,” he says. “We were looking at restaurants there in Fitzgerald and to make it a restaurant.”

Baker had no idea that it would never happen.

“When I had got the call, they had mentioned to me that it was one person. Then five minutes later, I got the call and said it was both of them. My heart dropped,” he says.

Ann Kind is Cedric and Kevin’s mother.

“I just can't imagine anyone wanting to hurt either one of them, especially in the way that they were harmed. I never imagined that this is what I was gonna walk into,” she explains.

Kind says she had left her home to go to a church event that day. Cedric, who was paralyzed from the waist down, was at home and Kevin was at work a street away.

She had only been gone for 45 minutes.

“There's not a day goes by that you're not thinking of what happened to them because they were so loved,” Kind says.

In 2020, Baker created the BiggB Foundation. It’s a non-profit that volunteers once a month in honor of the Kind brothers.

“We don't have justice, so we want to keep that reminder in the community. This is why we're doing it,” he says. “For Kevin and Cedric."

Baker said for his birthday, he wanted to hold a fundraiser in their memory and spread kindness to the community.

“These are two hearts that mean so much to us and if there's anything you know or can do, please provide information. This is why we're here. It's for them."

The fundraiser is 5 P.M. Sunday the 28th at Faith Babies Ministries at 1000 Tulip Drive, Fort Valley.

Anyone is invited to come.

If you have any information about the Kind brother's death, contact the FBI’s Atlanta office at 770-216-3000.