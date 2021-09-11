Central Georgia law enforcement says domestic violence disputes 'highly-volatile,' dangerous

An FBI report showed 48 law enforcement officers nationwide died from shootings on the job last year, and 7 of those were responding to domestic violence calls

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Jackson County Officer Lena Marshall was responding to a scene on Highway 1245 in Hoschton Friday when a suspect shot her to death. The day before, Henry County Deputy Paramhans Desai was responding to a home in McDonough when he was shot shortly after arriving. Officers often say some of the most unpredictable calls they take involve domestic violence.

"Sometimes, it's that they've experienced violence and they want the person to leave the home. They want the person to be gone so that the situation can deescalate," Janie Bormann, Deputy Director of the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia, a hub for people experiencing domestic violence.

Bormann says they serve thousands a year

"There's a variety of reasons that somebody may reach out to law enforcement when they're experiencing domestic violence or stalking," Bormann said.

Police officers are called out to all types of things -- robberies, traffic stops, anything you can imagine -- but law enforcement studies show, domestic violence calls are critical.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner has worked in the city for decades and he says domestic violence calls are his least favorite.

"What makes them so dangerous? They're highly volatile. You've got two people that are very passionate about each other and they are at odds. Then when the police officer gets there, it's usually a highly-charged event," Wagner said.

Law enforcement can be heroes and victims in those calls. An FBI report showed 48 law enforcement officers nationwide died from shootings on the job last year, and 7 of those were responding to domestic violence calls.

"The city of Warner Robins last year, we answered 4,500 domestic violence calls in a year. This year, we're right around 4,000 -- we're right in line with what we were last year," Wagner said.

Though situations can be unpredictable. officers are trained.

"The governor's initiative pushes de-escalation. In those classes we learn how to deal with domestic situations. you have very specific family violence classes you can go to," he said.