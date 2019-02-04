FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Students at Fort Valley State University remember two students who died in a wreck Saturday night. Sabrina Burse spoke to students who knew the girls to find out how students are keeping them in their memory.

Almost 100 students met on campus Monday afternoon to pray and uplift each other after losing two peers. They say the girls were a light that's now missing.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Georgia State Patrol says 20-year-old Precious Waters and 19-year-old Kearsten Robinson died in a wreck on Highway 49 at Woolfolk Road. Their car collided with an 18-wheeler fuel truck driven by 55-year-old Georgia Harris of Macon.

Jabias McWilliams knew the girls and says they were heavily involved in the school's dance organization.

"When I see them do it, I can tell they always felt good dancing. That's just something they love to do," said McWilliams.

Students sold baked goods and lemonade to raise money for the girls' families. Dexter Grier says he will miss their positive energy.

"Every time you saw them, they had a smile on their face. They were always down to chill. They were very cool people. I just loved them, man," said Grier.

Students says Robinson and Waters were best friends and roommates. Grier says the news was hard to hear.

"To get that news about them that night, and I had just seen them that day, it really got to me," said Grier.

He says the student body will stick together and keep their memory alive.

"Keep everybody just happy because this is a sad moment and I believe everybody just should come together and just talk about it," said Grier.

McWilliams says the students will continue to move forward and try to bring happiness to campus like Waters and Robinson always did.

"They're in a better place, so we just have to think about it like that," said McWilliams.

The student government association is having a vigil for Robinson and Waters Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the C.W. Pettigrew Center on campus.

The crash is still under investigation. The state patrol says the car driven by Precious Waters crossed the center line and struck Harris' truck and both vehicles caught fire.

Students in need of counseling services can call student affairs 478-825-6291.