'They're not just a threat': Central Georgia trainer says guard dogs can help deter crime

FORSYTH, Ga. — As crime rates go up, more people are looking for ways to protect themselves. Law enforcement agencies are stretched and can only do so much. One business owner says a way to aid the police and stay safe from an aggressor is with a guard dog.



"Taking a bite" is one of the ways personal protection dogs and guard dogs learn to protect when there's a perceived threat.



"They're not just a threat, they are an actual problem -- a potential problem -- for you if you're coming there with bad intent," Kevin Truitt said.

Truitt is the owner of Diamond Cut Kennels. He's trained dogs for more than 35 years. Truitt says within the last four or five years, he's had more customers reach out.

What's the difference between a guard dog and a personal protection dog?



"A personal protection dog, we can go to the mall, we can go to the park ,we can hang out with friends, but with a guard dog, they're not as easily befriended," he said.



Guard dogs protect your property, while personal protection dogs protect your family.



"It's no different from if someone pulled out mace as opposed to a firearm. They think outside the box, and a lot of times, they're there before you even realize it," he said.



Truitt says he trains about 100 dogs a year. He says it can take from weeks to a year or more to get the dogs ready for their job.



"We're teaching them what's a threat, what's not a threat, what boundaries are," he said.



Truitt says the price for a puppy at Diamond Cut Kennels starts at $1,500, and protection training will tack on another $1,000 and up.