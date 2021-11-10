5 things you need to know about the 2021 Georgia National Fair

We've put together some quick details you need to know before you visit the fairgrounds this year.

PERRY, Ga. — Maybe you're a fair fanatic who visits the Georgia National Fair every year, or maybe you're a fair first-timer.

Either way, we want to make it easier for you to enjoy your time at the fairgrounds in Perry.

How long is the fair in town and what time can you come?

The last day of the fair is Sunday, Oct. 17. You can visit any day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where can you park?

It's a little different this year because you won't be able to park or enter at the South Gate. You should park and enter through the West, North and East parking lots.

Another parking note; you won't be able to park after 8:30 p.m. each day, so get there before that time and you're good to go.

What about the cost of admission?

It costs $15 for folks ages 11 and older to get in. Children younger than 11 get in for free with a paying adult.

Adults older than 60 get a senior discount -- admission is only $10.

What can you bring in and what should you leave in the car?

It's about what you'd expect: Don't bring any sort of weapon. You also shouldn't bring in any outside food or drinks, including coolers.

If you bring a bag, plan for a security check at the gate.

What are the fair's COVID-19 policies?

Well, the fair does not require vaccination, but they encourage you to get your shot. The Georgia Department of Public Health is offering vaccines inside the McGill Marketplace.

You can get a shot any day this week between noon and 6 p.m.