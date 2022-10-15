'Think Before You Move' chess event and leadership conference held in Macon

The anti-violence event used chess as a metaphor to get kids to think about the consequences of their actions.

MACON, Ga. — A non-profit organization addressed violence in Macon in a creative way on Saturday.

The event was called 'Think Before You Move,' and several kids and families attended.

Families and neighbors played in a chess tournament as government officials addressed concerns about youth gun violence within Macon.

It took place in the Pleasant Hill community, at the L.H. Williams Recreation Center.

Chess and Community Inc. put together 'Think Before You Move' as a part of the first Macon Division 2022 Youth Leadership Conference.