'I saw them take away the 2 cars': Man in critical condition after head-on collision on I-16

MACON, Ga. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a wrong-way, head-on crash this afternoon.

The collision happened on I-16, near the I-75 split.

Lynn Webb was not expecting this kind of a traffic jam.

"As soon as I came around that curve to 16, dead stop. Right there," Webb said. "Apparently someone was going the wrong way."

As she moved along I-16 East Monday afternoon, she saw the aftermath of a head-on collision, and the efforts of other drivers to help the people involved.

"The back end of the car ended up on the side of the bridge. It was knocked up onto the railing there of the bridge," Webb remembered. "When I pulled up, there were a couple people who had gotten out of their cars. They were swarmed around the victims' cars just trying to get help, trying to get whoever it was out."

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened around 2 p.m. A woman driving a Chevy Silverado turned onto I-16 from Spring Street going the wrong way. She went west in an eastbound lane and hit a man driving a Chevy Malibu.

"I got a chance to see what happened. When the fire trucks showed up, when the ambulance came through from behind. I saw them take away the two cars," Webb said.

The ambulance took the man in the car to Atrium Health Navicent. The woman was not hurt, the sheriff's office says.

"We were just thinking, 'Whoever got hit was OK, or will be OK,'" Webb said.

Deputies reopened the highway about an hour-and-a-half later, around 3:30 p.m. They're still trying to figure out why the woman drove the wrong way.

The sheriff's office says there aren't any charges against the woman driving the Silverado right now. The man is in critical condition.