Third countywide cleanup keeps Macon clean in time for trick-or-treat

Its all part of the county’s Clean Streets Matter Initiative.

MACON, Ga. — People in Macon-Bibb County grabbed some garbage bags and helped pick up trash this afternoon.

Mayor Lester Miller announced four countywide cleanups throughout the year to help keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful. He said he wanted more people to get involved in this cleanup, to get rid of trash in time for trick-or-treating this weekend.

“We're involved in the community, our hope is to be a light on the hillside and to shine Jesus's light for everybody to see. That we love our community and we hope our community loves us back,” volunteer Andria Magallon said.

During the last two cleanups, in April and June, more than 2,000 people collected over 180,000 pounds of debris.

The date for the next countywide cleanup has yet to be announced.