A third person is in jail on murder charges in last week’s killing of Macon 16-year-old Kendrick Davis.

A news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office identifies the third suspect as Demarkis Hammonds, age 19.

Investigators says the fatal shooting happened on October 30, when Davis was walking down Warpath Road and Manson Road, near Bowden Golf Course, when a car drove by and he was gunned down.

On Halloween, the Bibb Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in his killing; 18-year-old Jamon Jackson and his cousin 16-year-old Troy Jackson.

All three men are charged with murder and are being held in jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

