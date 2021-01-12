Third man wanted in fatal boating accident at Lake Tobesofkee turns himself in

He was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta after going out-of-state on business.

MACON, Ga. — A third man wanted in a deadly boating accident at Lake Tobesofkee earlier this summer is now in custody.

Georgia DNR confirmed to 13WMAZ that 57-year-old Eric Head turned himself in at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was out-of-state on business.

He's charged with two counts of homicide by vessel, one count of boating under the influence, and one count of reckless operation.

Authorities say Head was driving his boat on the night of July 24 when he crashed into a pontoon boat; killing one of its occupants and injuring the other six people onboard.

On Tuesday, DNR announced two men were arrested in the case: 36-year-old Nathan Hodgson and 35-year-old Stephen Harper. Both are charged with hindering apprehension and making false statements to law enforcement. They’re being held without bond.

BACKGROUND

Game wardens say they were called to Sandy Beach Park around 3:40 a.m. July 24 for a boating accident. A cigarette boat with two people on-board crashed into a pontoon boat with seven people on-board.

Two of the seven people on the pontoon boat were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with skull fractures and one of them died; 22-year-old William Childs.

Childs was the assistant manager at Fish N Pig, a waterfront restaurant on the lake. The restaurant remained closed for over a week so staff could ‘heal both physically and mentally.’