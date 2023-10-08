Third person arrested in the shooting of three people on Thoroughbred Lane in South Bibb, sheriff's office says

The shooting, which happened at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 21, left one man dead. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Another man has been charged in the shooting of three people back in January on Thoroughbred Lane in South Bibb, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Back on Jan. 21 at around 11:01 p.m., Pinal Kumar Patel and his family were coming home when three masked men ran up to them, according to a previous press release from the sheriff's office.

When Patel confronted them, they say the men shot and killed Patel.

His wife, Rupalben and their child, Bhakti, were also shot. They both survived.

On Thursday at around 11 a.m., Keith Beddingfield Jr., 33, was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. He is charged with felony murder.

Beddingfield is the third person charged in connection to the January shooting.

40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills was arrested on Jan. 31 in the shooting. He was charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Then, on March 10, 37-year-old Shaun Mills was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Anniston, AL. He was also charged with Felony Murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the investigation at Thoroughbred Lane is still ongoing, and there are additional charges and arrests pending.

If you have any information, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office asks you to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.