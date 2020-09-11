'This has always been a safe neighborhood': Man charged after triple homicide in east Macon

This is Bibb County's second triple homicide in 2020.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody and faces three murder charges after a triple homicide in east Macon Saturday night.

According to Bibb Sheriff David Davis, deputies were called to a home at 925 McCall Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

They found a woman and a man dead inside -- 46-year-old Colene Koerner and 51-year-old Alaric Cornelius.

Another woman was found seriously injured and taken to a Macon hospital.

The suspect, Ronald Green Jr., is now in custody at The Bibb County Jail.

Investigators say Green broke into the house through a window, then beat the three with a sharp object.

Davis says the suspect was a previous resident at the house.

"This was a house that was sort of like a boarding house where several people live there. Mr. Green had once lived at this residence and there was some type of disagreement," he said.

The homeowner, 73-year-old Chester Novak, was missing at first. Early Sunday, investigators found his body in the woods covered with brush behind a neighbor's home.

County Coroner Leon Jones says Novak died of head injuries.

Albert Burnette has lived on this street for 48 years.

"Nothing like this has ever happened. Most of the people that live in this community are professional people. They are retired school teachers and retired railroad men. You know, things of this nature. And we've never had any problems. It's always been a quiet neighborhood," he said.

Friends of Novak say he'll be missed.

"He was a wonderful friend to everybody," Penny Schlack said.