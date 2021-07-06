'This is a message': Macon mother turns to standing up to gun violence after son's homicide

After losing her son in a suspected robbery last month, one woman says she's motivated now more than ever to take a stand against gun violence.

MACON, Ga. — "He loved people. He was earning his way into Heaven by helping elderly people, go sweep off their porch, take them to grocery stores."

That's how Venice Hillman says she's always remember her oldest son, Quinterious Hillman.

Since his death on May 10, her home has turned into a shrine to him, with framed pictures, pillows, and cups with his face on it.

She says she never imagined gun violence would take him away from her.

"Now that it hit my home, my family, the pain is unbearable. Some days, I'm good, some days, I scream," she says.

Instead of mourning privately, she says she feels motivated to get up and take a stand.

On Sunday, she participated in a "Stop the killing" rally, alongside Macon-Bibb coroner Leon Jones.

She says it will be the first of many.

"Violent is violent, murder is murder, and I always wanted to be that person to make a difference, voice got heard, and after it happened to Man Man, I knew then, this is a message, it's time for me to get out there," says Hillman.

She says she plans to be part of more rallies moving forward, including one that she's planning herself.

Hillman is organizing an event for July 4, which would've been her son's 30th birthday.

"The hurt I'm feeling because of what happened to my son makes me want to go even stronger because I would never, even to the guys that did this to my son, I wouldn't want their mothers to feel this way," says Hillman.