There have been at least six accidents in this neighborhood the last few years.

MACON, Ga. — People on Macon's Ridge Avenue say there's a speeding problem in their neighborhood.

Some say drivers use it to avoid driving on Vineville Avenue, just one street over. Paul Cable is of those neighbors. He's often seen walking his dog, Tucker, around the neighborhood.

"Plenty of walkers, plenty of joggers. People even come over here and park just to walk in our neighborhood," Cable said.

Lately, Cable and his neighbors have noticed a problem: speeding.

"There have been deaths on this street -- wrecks, multiple wrecks. I've seen several, so it's just a problem I think is very solvable. We just need to address it," he said.

The neighborhood's county commissioner, Al Tillman, says he's noticed, too.

"Since 2013, there's been at least six accidents over here in this area," Tillman said.

Tillman said it may not look like much on paper, but that one fatality is one too many. He's advising drivers to slow down while driving through the area.

"We'll be reaching out to the sheriff's department to ask them to step up patrols," he said. "In addition, I think we're looking at talking to the neighbors and seeing if they'll accept if we can work together and put down some temporary rubber speed bumps."

Tillman said neighbors can expect to see portable speed limit signs within the next couple of weeks.

As for Paul Cable, he just wants something to change soon.

"This is a neighborhood. People don't need to use it like a highway," he said.